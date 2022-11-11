PCB Fire Rescue will get new fire tower

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters in Panama City Beach will have a state of the art place to train. City council members passed an agreement Thursday to build a new fire tower for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

It will be between Nautilus Street and N. Gulf Blvd. near Fire Station 30 and the waste water treatment plant. That location is right behind the Busy Bee on Back Beach Road.

PCB firefighters currently train on private property or in their stations since there isn’t a fire tower on the island.

“You know, to effectively train your firefighters for real-world conditions, you really need a facility for that,” said Fire Chief Ray Morgan. “This has been a long time coming for our department, and I’m really proud our council and mayor supported it.”

The project costs just over $1.2 million. $608,000 are coming from the state. The remaining costs will be covered by the city.

City officials said they expect to break ground by Jan. 2023. It’s expected to take 8 to 12 months to complete.

