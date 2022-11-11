Thursday Evening Nicole Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nicole is now a tropical storm and as of 6pm CT was 40 miles SE of Tallahassee. The storm will continue to move Northwest and gradually turn North & then Northeast. Northwest Florida remains on the western edge of the storm so areas east of Hwy 79 are seeing some beneficial rainfall. That rain will exit overnight and conditions should improve on Veterans Day. Lows tonight will fall into the lows 60s. Winds will be North at 15-20 mph. On Veterans Day skies will slowly clear and it will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be West at 10-20 mph. As we head into the weekend a cold front will sweep through bringing much colder air by Sunday. Saturday will be warm with highs in the 70s and a very small chance of rain with the cold front later in the day. Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

