Veteran’s Day celebration at Lynn Haven Elementary School

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday is Veterans Day and Lynn Haven Elementary School did their part in celebrating veterans in our area.

This marks the seventh year they put this program on for veterans.

Students were able to sing songs and give speeches to show their appreciation for our nation’s heroes.

As families and friends looked on, the teachers who organized the event tell us they wanted the students to understand the significance of today’s program.

“We have so many veterans in our community and our school,” Stacy Walsingham, 3rd grade teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School, said. “And we just wanted to teach our kids the importance of recognizing them. And we do it every year and was just an honor to do it again. We just want them to understand the importance of veterans, how they serve us, how they protect us. And how we should honor them, not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day.”

For some students this day hits close to home. As many of them have family members, who chose to serve our country.

“In the classroom when I’m teaching them melodies, there’s always a multitude of hands that go up,” Julie Eadie, music teacher at at Lynn Haven Elementary School, said. “And they’ll say my uncle is in the Navy, or my grandfather was in the Air Force, or my brother’s in the Marines. So it’s a wonderful thing to hear these students get to connect something that they can be proud of, to honor their family members and the other veterans that maybe aren’t in their family.”

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson and others stopped by as well to share their appreciation.

All in a way to give thanks to those who fought for our freedoms.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.