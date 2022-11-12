2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’

A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Matesic and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.

WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive.

Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said his son is a happy guy who loves running around, but he is in end-stage renal failure.

According to the boy’s family, Arlo was born with chronic kidney disease. He has had 12 surgeries, multiple hospital stays, and has been receiving in-home dialysis for more than six months.

“Arlo needs a kidney. He needs a kidney to have a healthy life. He can’t be on dialysis forever,” Liz Lesatz, Ario’s mother said. “Because he’s so young we’re hoping to do a live kidney donation, meaning to have a living donor give their kidney.”

Unfortunately, Arlo’s parents said neither of them can donate.

The family said the team at Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert hospitals have joined them in looking for a person willing to help with the kidney donation.

“It would be great to be able to set Arlo onto that next path forward,” Max Lesatz said. “Someone being able to provide that gift for him would be amazing.”

Arlo’s ideal kidney donor reportedly needs to be a healthy adult with either type A or type O blood.

The family said they are hoping to find a donor sooner than later.

“This is an illness for Arlo that is not going to go away, and there will still be struggles that come with it even when he gets a kidney,” Liz Lesatz said. “It would give us peace of mind that he can have a longer, happier life and get to be a normal kid.”

More information regarding being a possible kidney donor is available here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge

Latest News

Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Knights of Columbus place American flags on veterans' graves at the Catholic Cemetary in Panama...
Knights of Columbus Honor Veterans
2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser.
2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser
Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day.
Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada