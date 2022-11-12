PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The unthinkable happened to a family from Kentucky while they were playing mini-golf on vacation in Panama City Beach. Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were hit and killed by a car.

Following the loss of their children, Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner found light in helping other children in Addie and Baylor’s honor.

“We were once told after the accident that we could be bitter, or we could do better. We have chosen to be better. There is a lot you could be bitter about but that is not who we are and so we are happy to give back to the community,” Lauren Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s mom said.

Giving back to the community is exactly what their family did on Friday.

The Kirchgessners hosted the 2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser.

Twenty-eight teams signed up for the event and all of the proceeds from the golf scramble will go back to the kids in Bay County.

“This year we are doing a book fair at Hutchinson Elementary School. That is already planned it will be here from December 15 through the 21st. So, all kids at the elementary school will receive two free books from scholastic book fairs,” Lauren said.

The Kirchgessners encouraged Addie and Baylor to love, help, and laugh. That is exactly what the family is continuing to do in their memory.

Since creating the foundation more than 25,000 books have been given to children in Bay County, and Louisville, Kentucky.

“This is everything this is Addie and Baylor’s legacy this is them going forward. We know how excited they would be to put the smiles on other kids’ faces when they get the books or when we redo the libraries,” Matt Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s father said.

The Kirchgessners also said that they are grateful that the Panama City Beach community is still here supporting them.

“It warms our heart that they are not forgetting our babies that we lost here,” Lauren said.

If you would like to learn more or donate to the foundation click here.

