Girls Inc. 7th annual Boots and Bling

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a boot-scootin’ good time in Panama City Beach Friday night, as Girls Inc. of Bay County hosted its 7th annual Boots and Bling fundraiser.

It’s billed as a premier casual country gala, complete with a country music concert, dinner and a silent auction. The event was held at the barn at Wicked Wheel.

The money raised Friday will go towards the many programs girls inc offers to local girls ages 6 to 18. Those involved with the organization say they focus on the development of the whole girl by supporting, mentoring, and guiding girls in an affirming, pro-girl environment.

Friday night was all about letting down your hair while wearing your favorite boots and bling.

“Well, this a time for us to have some fun but also to raise much-needed funds for our girls, you know our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong smart and bold and the way that we different from other after-school programs is we have research-based programming,” said Stacey Torch.

The programs they offer help the girls become confident and successful.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.