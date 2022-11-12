High School Football Week 13 - Playoffs Round 1

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

2S Regional Quarterfinal

Bay 0 West Florida 35

South Walton 44 FSU 63

Walton 15 Suwannee 39

4S Regional Quarterfinal

Crestview 26 Niceville 21

3S Regional Quarterfinal

Choctaw at St. Augustine (Saturday)

1R Regional Quarterfinal

Holmes 49 Freeport 20

Wewahitchka 0 Blountstown 42

Cottondale 54 Aucilla Christian 40

Bozeman 14 Baker 33

Bye:

Sneads (hosts Cottondale in Reg. Semifinals)

Northview (hosts Holmes in Reg. Semifinals)

Port St. Joe (hosts Blountstown in Reg. Semifinals)

Chipley (hosts Baker in Reg. Semifinals)

