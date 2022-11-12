High School Football Week 13 - Playoffs Round 1
2S Regional Quarterfinal
Bay 0 West Florida 35
South Walton 44 FSU 63
Walton 15 Suwannee 39
4S Regional Quarterfinal
Crestview 26 Niceville 21
3S Regional Quarterfinal
Choctaw at St. Augustine (Saturday)
1R Regional Quarterfinal
Holmes 49 Freeport 20
Wewahitchka 0 Blountstown 42
Cottondale 54 Aucilla Christian 40
Bozeman 14 Baker 33
Bye:
Sneads (hosts Cottondale in Reg. Semifinals)
Northview (hosts Holmes in Reg. Semifinals)
Port St. Joe (hosts Blountstown in Reg. Semifinals)
Chipley (hosts Baker in Reg. Semifinals)
