Knights of Columbus Honor Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Catholic brotherhood is on a mission to honor those who have given us freedom.

“Freedom isn’t free,” said Knights of Columbus Event Chairperson Kevin Hall.

The Knights of Columbus is fulfilling its Veterans Day quest to recognize the people who have served.

“Today we’re recognizing or honoring all the vets who were buried,” Hall said.

The Council along with their family members gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday to pay their respects. Henry was one of the young participants at the event.

“I am putting flags where the veterans were buried,” he said.

American flags were strategically placed on nearly 100 graves.

“My dad and me are looking at the graves to see if it says veteran or anything else like coast guard or military,” said Henry.

Event coordinators say the event is a great way to give thanks and show appreciation.

“It’s a simple thing, but these simple things instill some basic foundations that helps them remember that hey our country is a great place to live and we want to make sure that they’re aware of our history and make sure that they grow up to be productive citizens,” said Hall.

The children were given an explanation on the history of Veterans Day and flag etiquette.

“What I know about veterans’ day is we serve the people who have died in the air force, military, navy and everything else,” Henry said.

The history lesson seems to have stuck with Joseph, a young boy who was placing flags with his parents.

” We’re celebrating the people who have died so that we can have freedom.”

A freedom unique to the United States, a country many people call home. The Knights of Columbus will be making the Veterans Day flag placement an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.