One person dead, another injured after shooting during National Peanut Festival in Dothan

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning.

It happened at the end of National Peanut Festival parade along the parade route.

Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired.

The shooting happened just as thousands gathered for the 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade were leaving the area.

There is a heavy police presence consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies including Dothan police and Houston County sheriff’s deputies. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Friday Night Overtime Block One
Girls Inc Boots And Bling Gala
