Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan

Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are looking for two teens they say were involved in a deadly shooting along the National Peanut Festival Parade route.

The deadly shooting was all caught on camera Saturday morning.

Investigators have identified two persons of interest. They are asking the community for assistance in locating 18-year-old, Mekhi Nasir Lawton, and 18-year-old Mark Quinten Small Jr.

Police tell News4 the shooting started as an argument which then led to a fight near the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street.

News 4 had just wrapped up streaming for the parade.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan. DPD says Fluellen was shot in his chest.

He was taken to Southeast Health where he died. The second victim was shot in the chest and is in stable condition, according to Dothan Police.

Police ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of the two that you call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

The Dothan Police Department says they will stringently guard and protect the identities of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra police officers will be on hand for the Peanut Festival tonight at the fairgrounds.  DPD says they have no reason to believe that this incident is in any way connected to the Peanut Festival, rather this lawless behavior by individuals with no regard for anyone else took place where thousands of people gathered to watch a parade.

Police promise to not stop until the person(s) responsible for this act are in custody and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

