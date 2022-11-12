Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion hosts 2nd annual Veteran’s Day celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Panama City Beach held their 2nd annual veterans day celebration at Pier Park Friday.

The event included a ceremony and parade featuring veterans from all different branches. Veterans of all wars were honored...

One veteran’s organization helping vets is “Warriors Watch Riders”...

We spoke with the state coordinator who tells why he believes it’s so important to have these celebrations to honor those who have fought and are still fighting.

”We wouldn’t have what we have today if it wasn’t for our wonderful vets we wouldn’t have our freedom just all the things we enjoy it’s because of them and they gave the Ultimate sacrifice for us and so I’ll never want to forget the vet,” said Charlie Peace.

The VFW and American Legion are planning an evening bigger celebration next year.

