Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day

Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day.
Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Veteran’s Day is a day to honor and thank military veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day, American Charlie’s Grill and Tavern celebrated a local Vietnam Veteran Friday afternoon.

The veteran received a round of applause as soon as he stepped through the doors of the restaurant.

The veteran, Jimmy Darnell, said that things were much different than the reaction he gets from people now. He said that to be told ‘Welcome Home’ or ‘Thank you for your service’, means more than people know.

“It means a lot because when I got out of the Marine Corps and came home from Vietnam we had no welcome basically. Now more people are aware of the veterans coming back home and they are getting welcome. So I appreciate this opportunity to have a Vietnam veteran welcome,” Darnell said.

Darnell also said to remember to thank veterans, not just on Veteran’s Day but anytime you see one while you are out.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge

Latest News

Knights of Columbus place American flags on veterans' graves at the Catholic Cemetary in Panama...
Knights of Columbus Honor Veterans
2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser.
2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser
Flags on Veteran Graves
Captain Anderson's Vets Day Event