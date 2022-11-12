Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Veteran’s Day is a day to honor and thank military veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day, American Charlie’s Grill and Tavern celebrated a local Vietnam Veteran Friday afternoon.

The veteran received a round of applause as soon as he stepped through the doors of the restaurant.

The veteran, Jimmy Darnell, said that things were much different than the reaction he gets from people now. He said that to be told ‘Welcome Home’ or ‘Thank you for your service’, means more than people know.

“It means a lot because when I got out of the Marine Corps and came home from Vietnam we had no welcome basically. Now more people are aware of the veterans coming back home and they are getting welcome. So I appreciate this opportunity to have a Vietnam veteran welcome,” Darnell said.

Darnell also said to remember to thank veterans, not just on Veteran’s Day but anytime you see one while you are out.

