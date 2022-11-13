Community Sends Liberty Off to Title Match

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs departed for Winter Haven where they’ll play in the state title game tomorrow.

The video and photos you see here is the sendoff at the school this morning, just incredible support from the community for this team throughout the year.

Though not all the fans will be able to make the trip, Coach Sewell says the support from everyone all year long has meant a ton to her girls.

“I mean it’s awesome, Liberty County, they love sports and they love Liberty County volleyball. Our girls love it when the stands are packed, I think it gets them pumped for the game. Community’s been awesome, people have been dropping off donations and supporting our girls. After we beat Willinston the other night, we have a lot of young fans that love the volleyball players and they had a little autograph session with them after the game with the girls and took pictures with them, it was pretty awesome.”

Liberty will take on Baker tomorrow at 1 pm, trying to claim their 1st State Title. We’ll have the highlights tomorrow at 5PM.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
One person dead, another injured after shooting during National Peanut Festival in Dothan

Latest News

Arnold’s Boys Soccer Preparing To Dominate New Season
FNOT - BLOCK 1
High School Football Week 13 - Playoffs Round 1
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Bay set to travel to West Florida Friday
Camryn Halstead signs with Spring Hill
Camryn Halstead signs with Spring Hill