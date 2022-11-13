Community Sends Liberty Off to Title Match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs departed for Winter Haven where they’ll play in the state title game tomorrow.

The video and photos you see here is the sendoff at the school this morning, just incredible support from the community for this team throughout the year.

Though not all the fans will be able to make the trip, Coach Sewell says the support from everyone all year long has meant a ton to her girls.

“I mean it’s awesome, Liberty County, they love sports and they love Liberty County volleyball. Our girls love it when the stands are packed, I think it gets them pumped for the game. Community’s been awesome, people have been dropping off donations and supporting our girls. After we beat Willinston the other night, we have a lot of young fans that love the volleyball players and they had a little autograph session with them after the game with the girls and took pictures with them, it was pretty awesome.”

Liberty will take on Baker tomorrow at 1 pm, trying to claim their 1st State Title. We’ll have the highlights tomorrow at 5PM.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.