Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun.

First responders from all over Bay County are giving kids a closer look behind-the-scenes at this year’s Cops ‘n Kids event in Panama City Beach.

“I like to go in the ambulance,” one child said.

Hundreds of kids came out to Frank Brown Park Saturday to see some of the gizmos and gadgets firefighters, officers, deputies, and troopers use to train with.

“Have kids come out and show them that were just like that, we’re part of this community and we’re people. Sometimes we’re a kid at heart still. And we enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces. And from an administrative standpoint, we enjoy seeing the smiles on the officer’s faces too. It means a lot,” Panama City Beach Police Deputy Chief Chad Lindsey said.

11-year-old Kinsey Bruhmuller knows it isn’t easy being a hero as both her parents are police officers.

“He has to be gone every day because of everything else and he has to work nights sometimes. And my mom is a cop as well so,” Bruhmuller said.

Knowing how hard people like them work to keep our community safe is what the event is all about, while also giving tips and tricks on how to ride on the safe side.

“They get a first-hand look at the equipment and an explanation as to what it does and how it could help them, and ultimately in an unfortunate circumstance, maybe even save their life,” Lindsey said.

Ten lucky kids went home with free bicycles and families were able to enjoy music, food, and some free goodies as well.

“It’s definitely really amazing,” Bruhmiller said.

This was the 28th year Cops ‘n Kids has come to the beach.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.