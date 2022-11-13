Gulf Coast Ready For Nationals

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State Commodores will travel to cedar rapids tomorrow for the D2 National Tournament.

The Commodores will take on the Iowa Central Tritons, Triton the son of Poseidon in Greek mythology, just a quick history lesson for you.

Now Gulf Coast is the 13th seed but don’t let that fool you, they have been every bit of dominant this season going 26-3 and winning the gulf district championship. Coach Allen says the fact that it’s the National tournament doesn’t change anything.

“To go and experience something, that for some it’s kind of a once in a lifetime deal. Hopefully, it’s a twice in a lifetime deal for some of our players as we start to go back to back. It really is, go in focus on the things we’ve been focused on. We do, you know everybody scouts other teams and trys to come up with some strategy, plans, X’s and O’s and those things but we’re pretty focused on doing what we typically like to do and just being really consistent at that.”

That first round match-up against Iowa Central scheduled for Thursday at 3pm.

