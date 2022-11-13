House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials.

Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.

We were told at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was under control, but fire fighters were still working on getting the fire completely out.

The Lynn Haven Fire Department, Bay County Shariff’s Office, Red Cross, and the Florida State Fire Marshal all responded to the scene.

Authorities said as of Sunday afternoon, the cause was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.