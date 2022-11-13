House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven

House in Lynn Haven presumed to be total loss after fire
House in Lynn Haven presumed to be total loss after fire(Bay County Fire and Rescue)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials.

Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.

We were told at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was under control, but fire fighters were still working on getting the fire completely out.

The Lynn Haven Fire Department, Bay County Shariff’s Office, Red Cross, and the Florida State Fire Marshal all responded to the scene.

Authorities said as of Sunday afternoon, the cause was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
One person dead, another injured after shooting during National Peanut Festival in Dothan
At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing

Latest News

Wanted: Mekhi-Nasir-Lawton
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting
Hundreds of kids came out to Frank Brown Park Saturday to see some of the gizmos and gadgets...
Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year
Cops 'n Kids
Cops 'n Kids
Liberty Sendoff
Liberty Sendoff