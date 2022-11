PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs have claimed the first ever State Title in volleyball with a 3 set sweep over Baker today.

This the first volleyball title in Liberty history. The Bulldogs finished the year with a 28-2 record and a State title trophy.

Final - Winter Haven, FL

Baker 0 Liberty 3

