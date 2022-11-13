Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.

We’re told the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting the car, but the side of the truck hit the front of the car. Troopers say both vehicles were sent spinning in different directions across the roadway, and the truck flipped onto its side.

Troopers say the woman died, and her next of kin has been notified. They say the truck driver, of Columbus, Mississippi, received minor injuries.

