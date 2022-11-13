Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday evening!

If you’re heading out the door at any point tonight or tomorrow morning, you’ll probably want to grab the warmest coat you have. Overnight lows tonight will fall into the mid 30′s in inland areas with coastal locations struggling to hold on to the 40′s by sunrise. Clear skies will help facilitate that cooling, and northerly winds at about 5 mph will continue to drive in cool air overnight. As a result, some frost will be possible in inland areas that are typically cooler than normal.

Thankfully, Monday will kick off a short warming trend in the Panhandle, with high temperatures roughly 5 degrees warmer than Sunday’s highs. Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day Monday, but east-northeasterly wind will still hold temperatures cooler than normal. Coastal locations will climb to the upper 60′s will inland areas sit closer to 65 degrees.

On Tuesday, we see our next big chance for rainfall in the Panhandle. A coastal low will move from Texas along the Gulf Coast into Northwest Florida. Rainfall arrives just after midnight, with stints of heavier rainfall throughout the morning hours. Coastal Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County have a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather, with straight line winds and perhaps a tornado possible.

Following this system, expect more below-normal temperatures with highs in the upper 50′s and low 60′s along with lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

