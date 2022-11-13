Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Dothan Saturday is now in custody after turning himself in, according to authorities.

Dothan police say Mekhi Lawton, 18, was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place during the National Peanut Festival.

They said Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday.

The shooting left one person dead, and another seriously injured. Officials said the person who was injured underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Lawton is being held on $1.53 million bond.

Police have also named Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18, as a person of interest wanted for questioning.

