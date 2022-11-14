Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches.

American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.

“It should be in everybody’s heart,” Jim Bowers, former Post Commander of American Legion Post 402, said. “It should not just be in a military organization. It should be a community affair.”

They raised around $8,600 for the kids.

Donators said that’ll be one to beat.

Bowers said their annual check presentation had to be put on hold for a couple of years due to the pandemic.

“We’ve helped try to raise money for the children in need, and during the pandemic, the hurricane, and everything else,” Bowers said. “We’ve supplied them with supplies the best we could.”

Some of their fundraising events include raffling off baskets at bike nights.

American Legion Post 402 has helped Anchorage Children’s Home for more than seven years.

One member said it starts with understanding the grave circumstances some children are living with every day.

“That was something that hit me close to heart with these misplaced children and things like that,” Lewis Miley said. “So that’s where my love fell and we continued to do it ever since then.”

Anchorage Children’s Home officials say the nonprofit is a 24/7 operation that serves homeless and abused youth in the community.

“Annually, Anchorage serves the needs of between 1,000 and 1,100 kids every year,” Brooke Bullard, Development Director of Anchorage Children’s Home, said. “So funding through the community, and through the VFW and through this Post is really instrumental to helping our success and furthering our mission.”

However, there is more to be done.

Bowers said the goal is to keep raising money for the non-profit.

Every dollar counts.

You can help their cause by calling Anchorage Children’s Home directly at (850) 763-7102.

You can also donate by visiting their website and social media pages.

