Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

By Katie Bente
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday.

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival.

The colorful event is a blend of creativity and educational fun for the whole family. Hundreds of people stopped by the Watersound Town Center Pavilion for some live music, lawn games, art exhibits and so much more.

”We have tons of different artists here from all over the county, we have lots of event activities, bounce house, cotton candy. We’ve got lots of different stage performances from students in the community. We have beautiful artwork displayed by students all over Walton County,” Allie Anderson, Events Director for the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, said.

The alliance works to spark creativity in the community through inclusive events like this one, and there’s no doubt this free festival had something for everyone.

“I was thinking it’s Sunday, I’m going to watch football, stay at my house and have a cold one. But my girlfriend wanted to come out here and I’m actually glad I did. It’s a great day, what a vibe. I’m going to get my face painted soon and have a grilled cheese so it’ll be a good one,” Walton County resident Spencer Burden said.

The festival was in partnership with the Watersound community and the St. Joe Community Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
One person dead, another injured after shooting during National Peanut Festival in Dothan
At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
House in Lynn Haven presumed to be total loss after fire
House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven

Latest News

Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama...
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
Local veterans came together to present Anchorage Children's Home a check.
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
Bay Soccer Starts Season With Win
Bay Soccer Starts Season With Win
Folds of Honor Golf Tournament
Folds of Honor Golf Tournament