Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday.

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival.

The colorful event is a blend of creativity and educational fun for the whole family. Hundreds of people stopped by the Watersound Town Center Pavilion for some live music, lawn games, art exhibits and so much more.

”We have tons of different artists here from all over the county, we have lots of event activities, bounce house, cotton candy. We’ve got lots of different stage performances from students in the community. We have beautiful artwork displayed by students all over Walton County,” Allie Anderson, Events Director for the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, said.

The alliance works to spark creativity in the community through inclusive events like this one, and there’s no doubt this free festival had something for everyone.

“I was thinking it’s Sunday, I’m going to watch football, stay at my house and have a cold one. But my girlfriend wanted to come out here and I’m actually glad I did. It’s a great day, what a vibe. I’m going to get my face painted soon and have a grilled cheese so it’ll be a good one,” Walton County resident Spencer Burden said.

The festival was in partnership with the Watersound community and the St. Joe Community Foundation.

