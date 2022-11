Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July.

Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.

On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020 Ford Transit Van on State Road 285. The crash killed Clark’s six-year-old daughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Investigation said Clark is charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and failure to drive in a single lane.

