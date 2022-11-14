Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday.

The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

Michael Lammey is a retired navy officer, a disabled veteran, and an ambassador for folds of honor. He said being a part of this means the world to him because he knows the need to help these families will always exist.

“Everybody likes to say you know honor their sacrifice but understanding what the sacrifice is really isn’t understood I think by most people. You know the things that happen after what you see on the news, the background of injuries, and things like that. But there really is a need that exists and it’s a continuing need that will be there for a long time,” Lammey said.

The organization has been providing scholarships since 2007.

