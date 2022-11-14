Mobile home damaged in Mossy Head Monday morning fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home is extremely damaged from a Monday morning fire in Mossy Head.

The call came in at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Elmwood Road. The caller said the fire started in the fireplace and spread quickly throughout the home.

The owner was able to make it out of the home safely and no one was injured.

With assistance from DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue was able to control the fire in under fifteen minutes.

Walton County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Tracey Vause would like to remind everyone of the importance of getting an annual chimney inspection. Vause said to make sure the top of your chimney is free and clear of overhanging branches, never use any kind of liquid fire starters in your fireplace and keep all furniture and flammable objects at least three feet away from flames. Vause said it is also important to have a fireplace screen or a set of glass doors with a screen in front of your fireplace during operation.

