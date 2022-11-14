Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar and we’ll have plenty of sunshine coming our way to start the day. Only a few clouds show up in the afternoon to produce a bit of filtered sunshine.

Dress warmly. It’s a cold start with most getting the day started near 40 degrees, if not chillier. We’ll have a slow warm up under the sunny skies as well this morning. Temperatures reach the mid 50s by late morning and eventually top out in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Clouds increase a bit into the day today, high thin cirrus clouds. While it won’t be enough to block out the sunshine today, they’ll continue to thicken up tonight ahead of our next storm system.

Rain chances will go on the rise into our Tuesday as a frontal low cruises across the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll likely need the umbrellas through the morning and midday tomorrow as the cold front passes through. About a quarter to half inch of rain is expected. But if we can get a thunderstorm to pass through your neighborhood, then rain totals could reach up to an inch or a little more.

Chillier air is on the way for the rest of the week with highs dipping into the low 60s on Wednesday, and only 50s for Thursday and Friday!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the cool mid 60s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the way for Tuesday with colder air on the way for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.