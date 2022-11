PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening.

Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process.

Tickets, as well as more information about the event, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.