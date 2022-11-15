Bay County students receive unexpected gifts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack.

Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need.

“Anytime that we have anything that’s a positive message to kids, we jump on it,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Grainger.

100 backpacks are being distributed between Rutherford and Rosenwald High School students. They cost around $20 each and consist of basic items such as hygiene products and snacks.

“Snack items, such as Skittles, Tuna Fish, and crackers, just to supplement the diet in case they have an issue with food availability,” said Donald Hardy, a volunteer with Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach.

Bay County School Resource Deputies distributed the blessing backpacks to kids.

“They’ll be given a name from a social worker,” said BCSO Care Coordinator Deneika Roulhac. “Each of these high schools have social workers.”

The sheriff’s office also wants to show the kids they have their best interest at heart.

“[We] rally around our kids and say not only are we here for you to encourage academics and make good grades, but we also care about your necessities,” Roulhac said. “Things you may need.”

The goal is to keep the momentum going one backpack at a time.

“Honestly, if the church can do it, we’d love to see them in the hands of every school and every child who needs them,” Grainger said.

Hardy said the Optimist Club of Bay County provided the funding for the backpacks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.