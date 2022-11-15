Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday.

After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.

Coach Thomas said going undefeated was a nice accomplishment, but he knows the playoffs are a whole different animal and luckily the path to a state runs through Sneads.

“We managed not to get stumbled, we managed to fight from behind a couple times. That was huge. But this is a whole different season. We got the bye, that gave us an automatic 1-0, that’s all that 10-0 did for us, was made us 1-0, and you got to play a 5 game schedule here. And I like that idea we’ve got some really good football teams fixin to come play us, I like the idea they’re coming to our field. They’re going to have to beat us at our field to keep us out of the final 4.”

As for Cottondale, Coach Obert has the Hornets just as ready as the Pirates.

Hornets sitting with the 5th seed. They actually opened their season against Sneads, they wound up losing that one but Coach Obert is pleased to have that experience.

They got to the second round by knocking off 4 seed Aucilla Christian. They now travel to 1 seed Sneads, where Obert’s team is considered an underdog once again, but Obert says they’re used to it.

“The kids, they say they’re ready. You know talk is cheap, we’re going to see and it starts this week at practice. Everyday we need to have a focused mindset and be ready to go and play and understand the gameplan and what we’re trying to get done. Things aren’t given to us over here, things aren’t easy for us, nothing comes easy. We feel like we got to work and scrap for everything we get and this is no different. I guess you would say we feel like the underdog every week.”

Sneads game against Cottondale is this Friday at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.