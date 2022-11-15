First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down.
911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will be sent as normal.
The following cell phone lines are to be used for non-emergency issues regarding law enforcement, fire, and EMS:
850-896-3085
850-896-3074
850-896-3077
850-896-3377
850-896-3470
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.