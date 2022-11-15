First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down.

911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will be sent as normal.

The following cell phone lines are to be used for non-emergency issues regarding law enforcement, fire, and EMS:

850-896-3085

850-896-3074

850-896-3077

850-896-3377

850-896-3470

