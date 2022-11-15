Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday (11/15) announcing the launch of an...
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday (11/15) announcing the launch of an education initiative involving military families.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida.

He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators.

He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of distinction”, which recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to military service men and women and their families.

“Often times, military families are moving from base to base over the course of a career, and you get those PCS orders 2 to 2 1/2 years into a tour and you could be on the other side of the United States and in that end of itself as a challenge. But when you’re talking about having school children that are making that change, that could be very, very challenging.” DeSantis said.

We plan to have more of what the governor had to say in the press conference later today.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
Students in need received "Blessing Backpacks" Nov. 14.
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
Wanted: Mekhi-Nasir-Lawton
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
With many area blood centers facing shortages, officials will be hosting a blood drive on...
First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County
The Thanksgiving Farmer's Market Is Almost Here
The Thanksgiving Farmer's Market Is Almost Here