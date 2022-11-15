Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida.

He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators.

He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of distinction”, which recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to military service men and women and their families.

“Often times, military families are moving from base to base over the course of a career, and you get those PCS orders 2 to 2 1/2 years into a tour and you could be on the other side of the United States and in that end of itself as a challenge. But when you’re talking about having school children that are making that change, that could be very, very challenging.” DeSantis said.

We plan to have more of what the governor had to say in the press conference later today.

