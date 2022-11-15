Jordan Pride is our Player of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week.

With it being the playoffs the scheduled games are a little more limited, so these players have even more eyes on them as they show out for their team. This week our player is Blountstown WR Jordan Pride.

Pride had 5 catches for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Tiger’s win over Wewahitchka

Maybe no play bigger than his acrobatic catch for a touchdown with under a minute left in the second quarter because that put Blountstown up 28-0 going into half and they would win 42-0 to advance to the second round. The Tiger’s will be looking to turn to Pride again as they face a big foe in Port St. Joe this Friday. Congrats to Jordan Pride, our Player of the Week!

