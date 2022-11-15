Last week to donate coats to local children in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!

The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again collecting coats for local children.

If you’d like to help, you can purchase a new coat and drop it off at one of several locations across Bay County. One place is at the WJHG studio located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

Organizers said they have about 700 coats right now, but you’d be surprised just how many kids need them.

“It’s really sad that there are children in this world and in this city that don’t have a coat when it gets cold. So it’s such a privilege to be able to gather these coats and deliver them to the schools which tell us which are the kids that are in need. It’s very gratifying,” Jay Manuel, Senior Partner at Manuel and Thompson, PA, said.

Donating one coat may not seem like a big deal, but getting rid of that worry for a child can change their life.

You have until November 18th to donate.

