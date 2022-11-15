Liberty Volleyball: Emotions After Winning a State Title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In high school volleyball, the path to a state title run through Liberty County.

The Bulldogs defeated Baker on Saturday in three straight sets to win Liberty County’s first volleyball state title.

Coach Sewell and her Bulldogs did it through pure domination. Finishing the season with a 28-2 record, that including two wins over the 9 time reigning champ Sneads.

We asked Coach Sewell what that moment meant to her and her girls.

“It was amazing, all the hard work and everything these kids have put it, they deserve it. I was happy for them. It was a relief once that ball went out. These kids have fought hard all season long. It makes everything worth it. You know all the late practices, the extra work you put in, the late hours, blood, sweat and tears, fighting through injury and things like that. It just makes everything worth it.”

The team celebrated at Busch Gardens Saturday morning. They then get a couple weeks off before they’re right back in the gym prepping for a title defense.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.