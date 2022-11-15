Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined.

“We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were closed so we went across the street, and I got a phone call, about 30 minutes later from a neighbor that said I had to come home, and when I asked why she said my house was on fire,” said Elycia Breeden.

The family had only lived in the home for a year.

“Our neighbors took the girls in, and we watched everything burn,” said Breeden.

A family now left with nothing is getting help from their second family, the Lynn haven elementary school cheerleading team. Elycia Breeden is a cheer coach for the team. When the cheerleading director Heather Vickers heard about the fire, she jumped into action.

She has set up a trailer outside of the school to collect donations for the family.

“They have nothing so I can’t even imagine having to go through that but we’re just hoping to help them get back to as much normalcy as possible as they process everything,” said Vickers.

The trailer is already filled with household items and clothing. Elycia says they cannot thank their community enough for helping them in their time of need.

“We had nothing, and they thought of everything,” said Breeden.

All though Elycia says they are going through a tough time right now she knows they are strong and will get through it.

“The silver lining is that we are all here and I know we’re tough,” said Breeden.

The Lynn haven raiders cheerleading team will be collecting donations for the family all week.

If you would like to help you can go to the Lynn Haven Raiders Cheer Facebook page.

