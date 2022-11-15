Monday Evening Forecast

Rain is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances return to the panhandle on Tuesday as a cold front slides across the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances increase by daybreak Tuesday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, but those chances will be pretty small. Rainfall totals likely will be <.5″. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will be breezy and it will become briefly more humid as winds will be SE/S at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. In the way of the cold front clouds will linger, but it will turn much colder. Highs will fall into the 50s/low 60s with lows in the 30s the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain might return Saturday night into early Sunday.

Everything is quiet in the tropics.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

