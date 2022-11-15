More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson.

In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program.

On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Johnson is still currently in Bay County Jail, according to officials. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected in the case.

PCPD is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously on their Tip411 app.

