More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson.

In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program.

On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Johnson is still currently in Bay County Jail, according to officials. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected in the case.

PCPD is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously on their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
Students in need received "Blessing Backpacks" Nov. 14.
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
Wanted: Mekhi-Nasir-Lawton
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

Latest News

Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
Panama City Farmers Market
Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson