‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven.

They are encouraging the public to bring a new unwrapped toy for underprivileged kids. The event collects toys for the office’s annual “Project 25″ toy drive. Project 25 is entering its 42 year. It’s mission is to make sure every child has a toy on Christmas.

“It doesn’t have to be expensive,” Project 25 Coordinator Becks Johns said. “It can be a $10 toy. Kids don’t care. When [they] don’t have anything, they don’t care.”

Johns also said the goal is to help more than 1,000 kids this year.

