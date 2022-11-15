Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store

Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Steven Maxwell and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department needs your help in locating a suspect who used a sledgehammer to open a hole in a concrete wall during the break in of a convenience store over the weekend.

In a news release, PCPD says officers were called to the VJ Food Mart on Frankford Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in reference to a burglary. When they got there, officers found the suspect had broken into the store by demolishing the concrete cinder block exterior wall with a sledgehammer. Surveillance video shows a person using the sledgehammer to break open the wall.

Once inside, video shows the suspect taking cash and vape devices. In all, more than $3,500 in damage was done to the outside of the store and approximately $1,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

