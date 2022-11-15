Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few lively videos featuring everything from crowded concerts to busy restaurants.

Hudson encourages viewers to give him a call with any questions or even more information on these enjoyable weekly clips. He can be reached at 850-785-3364 or btcs@bellsouth.net.

To check out this week’s screening, watch the video attached to the story.

