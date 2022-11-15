Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning as rain showers are pushing into NWFL from the west with otherwise cloudy skies. Go ahead and grab the umbrellas and rain jackets as we’ll continue to see on and off showers for the morning drive. A little insulation in the rain jacket wouldn’t be a bad idea as temperatures are cool.

We’re not as cold as yesterday’s start. But we’ll get the day going in the 50s and with the rain, that will add a bit of a cold feel.

This morning’s rains are associated with a warm front sliding north of the Panhandle. That will help warm temperatures up fairly quickly as we should manage to reach the 70s by late morning. With the warm front to the north this afternoon, highs today push into the mid 70s and we’ll get the bulk of the rain to slide out.

A cold front will slide in relatively quickly into the afternoon, however. That will try to stir up a more stray in nature, or spotty, passing shower during the afternoon.

The cold front passes through this evening and that will start to draw in a much cooler setup for tonight and into the rest of the week. Under cloudy skies tomorrow, we’ll get the day started in the 40s and only a few along the coast will reach the 60 degree mark in the afternoon. Inland areas may remain in the 50s tomorrow afternoon with a slightly breezy north northwesterly wind for all.

That wind continues to draw in cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Lows will slip into the 30s and 40s right through the weekend with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning turning spotty by the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a much colder air mass moving in for the rest of the week with highs struggling for most away from the coast to reach the 60s.

