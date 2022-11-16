Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home.

“Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season. She says those interested are more than welcome to stop by the shelter to meet the pups before making a decision. She also advised to bring in other pets that may live in the home for a meet and greet.

If you would like to hear more on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

