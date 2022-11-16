Armed suspect dead after deputy involved shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just in this morning, a deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach leaves the suspect dead.

The Walton County Sheriff’s office says they were called to Poinciana Boulevard late Tuesday night with reports of a suspicious person armed with a handgun. Deputies say when they confronted the suspect behind a business shots were fired.

No deputies have been injured, but the suspect is dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

