Armed suspect dead after deputy involved shooting

An armed suspect is dead following a deputy involved shooting.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just in this morning, a deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach leaves the suspect dead.

The Walton County Sheriff’s office says they were called to Poinciana Boulevard late Tuesday night with reports of a suspicious person armed with a handgun. Deputies say when they confronted the suspect behind a business shots were fired.

No deputies have been injured, but the suspect is dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

