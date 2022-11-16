Bay County to get a cut of Walmart opioid settlement

By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the nation’s largest retail chains is agreeing to pay $3.1 billion for its opioid settlement. A percentage of that money is coming to Bay County.

Bay County Commissioners said Walmart will pay the county and its municipalities roughly $630,000 over the course of 10 to 18 years.

They also said the money will go toward opioid treatments, recovery, and rehab.

One example could include the opioid treatment program at the Bay County Jail.

