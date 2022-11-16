Bay County Skate Park upgrades amenities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Skate Park is seeing even more improvements.

Bay County Commissioners approved the contract to build bathroom facilities on the property. The park is located at the Publix Sports Complex in Panama City Beach.

Commissioners had to come back and do it because the original contract didn’t include bathrooms. They initially excluded them to save money.

“This will go in tandem with the existing skate park and allows the kids and young men and women out there skating to have a place to go to the facilities and have a safe place to be,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

The project will cost around $260,000 and is expected to take six months to complete.

County leaders said the funding is coming from impact fees and the Tourist Development Council.

