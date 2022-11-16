Bay County Skate Park upgrades amenities

The Bay County Skate Park is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.
The Bay County Skate Park is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Skate Park is seeing even more improvements.

Bay County Commissioners approved the contract to build bathroom facilities on the property. The park is located at the Publix Sports Complex in Panama City Beach.

Commissioners had to come back and do it because the original contract didn’t include bathrooms. They initially excluded them to save money.

“This will go in tandem with the existing skate park and allows the kids and young men and women out there skating to have a place to go to the facilities and have a safe place to be,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

The project will cost around $260,000 and is expected to take six months to complete.

County leaders said the funding is coming from impact fees and the Tourist Development Council.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
Students in need received "Blessing Backpacks" Nov. 14.
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
Wanted: Mekhi-Nasir-Lawton
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

Latest News

Walmart generic
Bay County to get a cut of Walmart opioid settlement
Bay County Commissioners held a number of hearings at Tuesday's meeting.
Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County
Student Accepted Into Culinary Institute
Student Accepted Into Culinary Institute
Mosely High students excels in the kitchen.
Local student receives acceptance letter from The Culinary Institute of America