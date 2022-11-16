City Manager responds after additional charges filed in Michael Johnson case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson.

In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program.

On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with the misuse of funding from the Community Redevelopment Agency.

After the additional charges were revealed, City Manager Mark McQueen released the following statement:

On Oct. 20, the Panama City Police Department arrested a former director of the City of Panama City, Michael Johnson, on a charge of Grand Theft over $100,000.

Below is a summary of previously disclosed facts:

Johnson’s charges originated with the discovery by city staff of checks written by Johnson, to himself, from Friends of After School Assistance Program, a nonprofit corporation. The nonprofit is a separate entity from the city and supports the city-operated After School Assistance Program.

The discovery of these checks came nine days after Johnson resigned, in the wake of being confronted by City Manager Mark McQueen regarding unrelated, unacceptable management practices.

The city immediately turned over its findings to law enforcement. Johnson was arrested about a week later.

At the time of Johnson’s arrest, the City of Panama City was aware that this investigation would be ongoing and could expand in scope.

Nevertheless, we are not just disappointed, we are angered by the new revelations from law enforcement about the scope of Mr. Johnson’s alleged criminal activity. These new charges against Johnson reveal a shocking pattern of abuse of the public trust that is counter to the professionalism and integrity embodied by the hundreds of city employees that carry out their duties every day.

While, at this juncture, Mr. Johnson’s allegedly egregious actions appear to be done unilaterally, the City of Panama City recognizes that a complete review of our policies is required to do everything possible to minimize the risk of this happening again. That is why, upon the unanimous vote of the city commission, we are currently moving forward with a forensic audit of our policies and procedures.

As brazen as this alleged criminal activity appears, we understand that the investigation is ongoing, and we will continue our cooperation with law enforcement until it uncovers any and all criminal activity associated with this case.

