Disney World to raise ticket prices, introduce park-specific pricing

Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.
Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.(Craig Adderley from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World ticket prices are increasing next month.

The Florida theme park announced it would be raising prices starting Dec. 8 along with park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets.

The Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of the parks on the busier days. Disney said that’s because of the Magic Kingdom’s incredible demand for being the most-visited theme park in the world.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will also have different price ranges depending on the date and demand.

However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is keeping its current prices.

Pricing for Disney’s Park Hopper tickets, which allow admission to multiple parks on the same day, will vary by date and demand.

In addition, Disney said the price of most annual passes for its Florida parks is also increasing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
Students in need received "Blessing Backpacks" Nov. 14.
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
Wanted: Mekhi-Nasir-Lawton
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

Latest News

DeSantis Purple Star Program
Tyndall Tech Expo
PC Presser Michael Johnson Charges
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2