Holmes and Cottondale players share Play of the Week honors

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our final installment of the High School Football Play of the Week, and given the playoff import, we’re handing out co-play of the week honors. First it’s Holmes at Freeport, Blue Devils Quarterback Landon Lumpkin, rolls right, then reverses course, runs to the left side and against the body tosses a strike downfield to Cade Foxworth, who catches, and steps out at the 25, a 28 yard gain that led to a score in Holmes’ 49-20 win Friday. Now to Cottondale’s 54-40 win at Aucilla Christian, running back Jocarian Garrett takes the handoff at the Aucilla 47, near side, and gone, the defenders in the rearview mirror. A playoff win for the Hornets. Holmes moving on to play at Northview, Hornets play at Sneads in round two. Congrats to Lumpkin, Foxworth and Garrett, for our Plays of the Week!

