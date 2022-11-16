Local student receives acceptance letter from The Culinary Institute of America

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is being rewarded for his talents in the kitchen.

A. Crawford Mosley High School senior Xander Goodwin is proving that hard work pays off. He received an acceptance letter from The Culinary Institute of America, a prestigious cooking school in New York.

“My grandma worked in a bakery as I grew up, so I was always around her helping her cook and I was that annoying little kid in the kitchen who always had to be a part of something,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin has also been accepted into Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island.

“It felt really good just because I like to be able to explore and I’ve always wanted to live in a bigger city. I think there’s more opportunities living in a place like that.

The young chef says he could not have gotten this far without the help of his teacher Mosley Culinary Academy Chef Instructor Robert Downs.

“This is why teachers teach. We love it when people listen and apply themselves and we see the success stories,” said Downs. “The work ethic that covers it all. If they (students) understand that it’s going to take some effort and they’re trained to give that kind of effort, then whatever field they go into it’s a wonderful success story.”

Goodwin has not decided whether he will be enrolling at The Culinary Institute of America or Johnson and Wales University, but regardless of his decision he says he is ready to learn and expand his skill set.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.