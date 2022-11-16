Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ...
church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday calling for federal legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

While the LDS church views marriage as a union between a man and a woman, church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

If the Senate passes the act, it would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Latest News

FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell faces challenge from Scott as GOP senators regroup
Twenty-three people, including the driver, were hurt in the crash Wednesday morning.
Scene: Emergency response after sheriff's recruits hit by car
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims